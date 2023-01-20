Marco Rose expecting quality match between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose knows his squad has a tough match waiting for them against Bayern Munich, but the former Borussia Mönchengladbach boss is confident.

“We had a really strong finish to the first half of the season, but there’s nothing else we can get from it now. We have to start from scratch again and that’s what we’ll do,” Rose said (as captured by the RB Leipzig Twitter account). “We want to start with a good performance against Bayern and we trust ourselves to do so.”

Rose knows part of the battle will be trying to limit the chances for Bayern Munich’s explosive attack.

“We have to be very resilient and passionate in defense. I think we also need to make sure it doesn’t become an old-school end-to-end game. That would play into Bayern’s counter-attacking strengths,” said Rose.

Rose is hoping to get add a jolt to his own squad’s offense as he is hoping Timo Werner is healthy and ready to go.

“We’re optimistic with Timo Werner. He’s been in training and played 50 minutes against Mladá Boleslav,” Rose said.

Looking for a more in-depth preview of the game? Why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.