RB Leipzig striker André Silva wants to hunt down Bayern Munich

Bundesliga players and teams alike want to dethrone Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga, which is easier said than done. Borussia Dortmund came close in the 2018/19 season but decided to become Dortmund and lost the Bundesliga title by two points on the final day. After a shaky start, Leipzig are now in third and want to go better by keeping pace with Bayern, at least that’s what André Silva says.

Silva told kicker (via Get German Football News) that they are still some ways from winning the Meisterschale and that the immediate goal is to maintain within striking distance of the Bavarians. “It’s still a long time before the title is awarded; we still have a lot of work and many games ahead of us,” Silva said. “Our goal is to reduce the gap with Bayern.”

The Portuguese striker’s motivation stems from compliments from coach Marco Rose because of the attacker’s form…despite not scoring as much. “It means a lot to me. If you have your boss’s trust, that strengthens you,” explained Silva. “in this respect, his statement gives me even more motivation. But it also makes me responsible for continuing to work hard – or even a little harder.

“In Leipzig, however, I act a little differently than I did in Frankfurt, especially in the current season,” the 27-year-old said. “I’m sometimes used almost as a kind of playmaker, so the number of assists is particularly interesting.”

Will this motivation be enough to drive Leipzig past a newly reinforced Bayern? We’ll find out soon.