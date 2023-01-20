Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich scoping Manchester City defender; The aftermath of Bayern’s acquisition of Yann Sommer; Arsenal targeting FC Barcelona star; Youssoufa Moukoko nears new deal with Borussia Dortmund; BVB adds another hipster; and MORE!

Bayern Munich and Chelsea FC might be vying for Manchester City center-back Levi Colwill, who is on loan with Brighton & Hove Albion:

Manchester City and Bayern Munich are monitoring Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, currently on loan at Brighton. Colwill is currently excelling under Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton after a slow start. The young defender maybe didn’t get the game time he wanted at the start of his loan spell, but as soon as he was given an opportunity he took it with both hands and is now a key player in defence. Now, according to Simon Phillips, interest is building for Colwill, with Manchester City and Bayern Munich monitoring his situation. The report claims that Chelsea are looking to tie him down to a new deal, however. It’s no surprise that Chelsea are looking to give him a long-term deal after his impressive season, but he may be looking for first-team assurances. Chelsea have brought in Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly in recent years, rather than showing faith in Colwill.

Colwill’s current deal runs through 2025 and Transfermarkt places his value at €10 million. It can be assumed, however, that Manchester City would want more than that for one of its top defensive prospects.

After a lot of rumors and even more back-and-forth, Bayern Munich got its man in Yann Sommer. If you need a refresher on what Sommer can do, check this out:

Stopping Kylian Mbappe is one thing, but if you want to rehash some old nightmares for how Sommer performed against Bayern Munich, you can take a look at this as well:

Gladbach certainly appreciated Sommer and let him know on his way out the door:

Finally, Sommer sent the Gladbach fans a classy message:

After whiffing on Mykhailo Mudryk, Arsenal FC is now looking at FC Barcelona attacker Raphinha:

After Arsenal were knocked out by city rivals Chelsea in a bid for Ukraine star Mykhailo Mudryk, the English leaders have come up with plan B. The Gunners are now said to be looking for a Brazil international , according to the Evening Standard . We are talking about Raphinha, who switched from Leeds United to FC Barcelona for 58 million euros last summer. Like Mudryik, the 26-year-old prefers to play on both flanks, but can also play in the center of attack. And after striker Gabriel Jesus’ knee injury, Arsenal have a lot to do on the offensive. The only problem: Barca President Joan Laporta does not want to let Raphinha, who is under contract until 2027, go without further ado. According to Sport , he is therefore calling for 100 million euros for the Brazilian. The same sum Chelsea put on the table for Mudryk, beating Arsenal. Because the Gunners were not willing to pay this mega fee to Shakhtar Donetsk in the transfer poker game. Although there have already been contacts with club officials and Raphinha agent Deco, it remains to be seen if Arsenal will heed Barca’s request this time.

Finally.

Bayern Munich will spring back to Bundesliga action this week and BFW is here to get you primed and ready as the Bavarians will be squaring off with a very tough RB Leipzig squad.

With no Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, Noussair Mazroaui, or Sadio Mané, it is clear that Die Roten is not exactly operating at full capacity. Is Bayern Munich ripe for the picking? RB Leipzig will surely want to find out. Check out what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team resides in the table.

Some talk about the form of each club before the extended World Cup break.

Why Bayern Munich could be in a little bit of danger.

A guess at Julian Nagelsmann’s lineup.

A prediction on the match.

Liverpool FC is still plotting a move to grab Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham and it looks like the club will make its push to ink the England international during the summer:

News #Bellingham: Liverpool bosses are still optimistic to sign him in summer. Talks took place but important to say: He hasn’t yet spoken personally to #Klopp so far. And there is no official offer. #LFC offers him the possibility to become the new Steven Gerrard. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/gQihoVzY7P — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 19, 2023

Julian Ryerson just moved from Union Berlin to Borussia Dortmund and this made me laugh pretty hard:

Can we talk about the hipsterfication of Julian Ryerson during his five years in Berlin? pic.twitter.com/HK4zCysJAl — Stefan Bienkowski (@SBienkowski) January 19, 2023

It seems as if the rumored divide between Youssoufa Moukoko and Borussia Dortmund has faded away. The Germany international is reportedly nearing a new deal with BVB: