Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has a contract expiring at the end of this season — with chances of extending his stay in Bavaria dwindling.

The Cameroonian striker has been huge for Bayern this season and also put on a good show at the Men’s World Cup. And though he was brought in as a reserve forward, he’s — justifiably — no longer content with such a role.

From Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

In order to extend his contract, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting wants a significant pay rise (currently earns €3.5m/year) & a long-term deal. Bayern are open to discuss the salary, but want to stick to their policy (1 yr extension for 30+ y/o players). Decisive next few weeks

This is a thorny situation for the Bayern bosses. The team have plenty of age up front, and Choupo is no spring chicken, either. He’ll turn 34 in March, and will likely soon be entering the phase of his career where he starts to slow down. Thomas Müller will also be 34; Sadio Mané 31. For a long-term deal, the position group could use someone closer to or below 30 instead. And while he is a versatile and talented player, Choupo was also more journeyman than sought-after star throughout his career.

On the other hand, he unquestionably elevated Bayern’s season, lifting the entire team when they were struggling for goals and points. Bayern tried to go “striker-less”; Choupo had to swoop in to save the day. Bayern can go after hot talents in the transfer window, but without him (or a box striker replacement who would probably be expensive — like Tottenham’s Harry Kane), they won’t have the same option next year. If Choupo wants to leave, he should have good opportunities queuing up for him.

Can Bayern afford to let Choupo walk? Or is it necessary to avoid over-commitment and risking keeping a high-salary player on the books for too long?