Brazzo talks about title competitors Leipzig, Dortmund...and Leverkusen?

While Bayern Munich has made a habit of winning the Bundesliga title in recent years, there has been always been a number of teams lurking in the corner, waiting to finally get their chance to usurp the Bavarians from their metaphorical throne. The teams close to Bayern has changed over the past years, though, as the Bavarians’ dominance over the Bundesliga has failed to wane, with teams like Wolfsburg and Schalke falling away from the pack in recent years. In Schalke’s case, it was probably more of a plummet into the fires of the abyss, but I digress.

And that is the topic Bayern Munich’s sporting Director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić was asked to speak on, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. When asked about which teams could challenge Bayern for the title this season, Brazzo named three teams as the main candidate. “[Borussia] Dortmund is there, [RB] Leipzig is there, [Bayer] Leverkusen are also strong. We will have to see how they present themselves in the second half of the season.”

Leipzig are in third place and Dortmund are always near the top of the table, but Leverkusen may be the surprise pick, since they languish only four points outside of the relegation zone in 12th place.

Brazzo also mentions the two most surprising teams of the season. “[SC] Freiburg and Union [Berlin] also play a good role.”