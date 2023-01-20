Matthijs de Ligt loves having Thomas Muller as a teammate at Bayern Munich

Matthijs de Ligt said all in a recent interview while training with Bayern Munich ahead of the return of the Bundesliga. One player he made a particularly strong statement was about is Thomas Muller. Muller who has consistently fought to earn his spot and succeeded every time, is fighting for his spot once again.

With the rise of Jamal Musiala as well as Leroy Sane and upcoming Bayern Munich talent, Muller finds himself competing for his role in the starting XI. A battle that he is currently losing.

de Ligt on Thomas Müller: "He's a very important player for us with his experience. That will remain the case. He's a great person, he's always in a good mood and it's always nice to be with him. He also helps the young players." pic.twitter.com/jCRnYzU7iA — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 10, 2023

de Ligt chimed on his teammate to back him up. “He’s a very important player for us with his experience. That will remain the case. He’s a great person, he’s always in a good mood and it’s always nice to be with him. He also helps the young players.” de Ligt stated about Muller.

Although Muller’s future with Bayern Munich is uncertain after 2024, he doesn’t seem to have the same impact he had with Robert Lewandowski up top. Despite the drop of form, it is great to see even newcomers such as de Ligt to appreciate what Muller does for this club. His experience and the personality he adds to the locker room cannot be undervalued.

It would be interesting to hear what all newcomers think of Thomas Muller, especially those such as Ryan Gravenberch and Marcel Sabitzer that are fighting hard for playtime.