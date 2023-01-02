Breaking: Yann Sommer tells Gladbach he wants to join Bayern Munich

Borussia Monchengladbach and Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer has been the name leading the race to become Manuel Neuer’s replacement at Bayern Munich, and it now looks increasingly likely that the 34-year-old will soon become a Bayern player.

Sommer fits the billing perfectly with his experience and falling under the preference that Bayern’s front office has of Neuer’s replacement being a German speaker. It’s also reported that he would only cost Bayern roughly five million euros, as his current contract with Gladbach is set to expire this coming June.

Per new information from Suddeutsche Zeitung (as per @iMiaSanMia), Sommer has told Gladbach that he wants to become a Bayern player this month during the winter transfer window. Die Fohlen are willing to sell the keeper to Bayern during the winter window as long as Bayern meets their asking price of five million euros. Gladbach knows the predicament Bayern is in with a bit of a race against time to find a viable Neuer replacement before the Bundesliga season resumes, so they’ll knowingly have all the leverage in case Bayern tries to wiggle the price down at the negotiating table.

BFW Analysis

For what it’s worth, all things considered, five million should be a more than appropriate fee for Bayern to meet and pay up for. They desperately need a high-quality replacement for Neuer to continue to push across all three fronts for the remainder of the season and, short of potentially acquiring Sommer on a free transfer during the summer once his contract expires, this is probably the cheapest the Swiss keeper would ever cost on the market. There’s no foreseeable reason why Bayern shouldn’t meet Gladbach’s asking price for Sommer, plain and simple.

Gladbach’ will also be well aware of the fact that Alexander Nübel does not want to be recalled from his loan spell at AS Monaco, whose Ligue 1 campaign has already resumed with him as the starting keeper. They got off to a winning start, beating Auxerre 3-2. Alexander Nübel’s situation is just more leverage Gladbach can potentially bring to the table. Sommer is the main guy as this juncture, and Bayern need to get their keeper situation sorted as soon as possible.