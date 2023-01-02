Report: Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp next on Bayern Munich’s list

When it comes to finding a replacement for injured star Manuel Neuer, it has really been a whole lot of talk and very little formal action for Bayern Munich.

Artificial deadlines have been put into place for several of Bayern Munich’s alleged pursuits to move forward. In addition, names like AS Monaco’s Alex Nübel (on loan from Bayern Munich), Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Yann Sommer, Paris Saint-Germain’s Keylor Navas, Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou, and Dinamo Zagreb’s Dominik Livaković bandied about.

Now, we can add another possibility to the list — Eintracht Frankfurt star and Germany international Kevin Trapp.

According to Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Trapp would probably not be against a move to Bayern Munich, but no contact has been made as of yet:

Bayern have contacted Kevin Trapp’s representatives and enquired whether a move would be an option for him. Trapp is unlikely to be against joining Bayern. The club has not contacted Frankfurt so far. Eintracht want to extend Trapp’s contract beyond 2024. So far, Alex Nübel and Yann Sommer have been considered the favourites, but as things stand, both would be candidates only for the second half of the season. Trapp, on the other hand, would be a permanent #1 candidate and would provide tough competition for Neuer.

Aside of being German and a seemingly seamless replacement, Trapp’s situation is curious because he is a No. 1 goalkeeper, plays like a No. 1 goalkeeper, and likely would not want to make a move where he eventually might have to take a backseat to Neuer.

Regardless, if Bild’s report is true, Bayern Munich could be reaching to Trapp and Eintracht Frankfurt alike in the coming days.