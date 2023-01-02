Mathys Tel enjoying “the process” at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel is trying to make the absolute most out of his time in Germany.

The 19-year-old is trying to use every day in training as a learning experience where he can absorb what the coaches are teaching, while also attempting to glean as much as possible from his world class-caliber teammates.

“For me being here is a good learning process. There’s a lot to learn, especially from such big players. That helps me on and off the pitch,” Tel told kicker’s Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’ve already learned technically, tactically, actually a bit of everything. That’s enriching me every day. Things are very ambitious and demanding here.”

During the winterpause, there were reports that Bayern Munich actually saw Tel as more of a wing than a striker at this point — and also that Tel could feature in a two-striker set-up. The future for the Frenchman appears to be wide open.

Whatever the case, Tel seems to have the proper mindset for ensuring he will keep on a fast track for development with his good attitude and willingness to learn.