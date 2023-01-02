Bavarian Podcast Works S5E27: Ten reasons why 2023 will be a MUCH better year for Bayern Munich

So 2022 is over and it’s time for a retrospective. Bayern Munich had a very mediocre 2022 which saw a dearth of success domestically and internationally. While the club won a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title, an early exit in the Champions League and poor showing by Bayern players at the World Cup mean that 2022 leaves a very bad taste in the mouth. However, if thing go right, 2023 could be a LOT better.

In this episode, Tom and INNN talk about the following:

Recapping how 2022 went for Bayern Munich, especially the many (many) lows.

How injuries, illness, and outgoing transfers hurt Bayern last year.

How, paradoxically, Bayern’s upcoming Champions League opponents (PSG) ended up having a great 2022.

Was 2022 worse than 2012? No, but it still feels bad.

Moving onto 2023 — do we feel optimistic about what’s coming?

Here it starts. A looooooooooong list of reasons why Bayern will have a much better 2023 compared to 2022. If you listened to the whole thing, then can you name every single one?

How the uncertainty around Manuel Neuer’s future makes it hard for the club to sign a proper replacement for this season.

Closing off our first podcast of our calendar year on an optimistic note.

