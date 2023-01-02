Good news, bad news for RB Leipzig ahead of Bundesliga re-start against Bayern Munich

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), RB Leipzig will not be operating at full power ahead of its Bundesliga Rückrunde opener against Bayern Munich on January 20th:

Christopher Nkunku will definitely miss the Bundesliga restart against Bayern (January 20) due to the knee injury he suffered before the World Cup. Timo Werner, who also missed the World Cup with injury, is close to recovery and could be back in time against Bayern.

The return of Werner should help give the RB Leipzig attack a boost, but Nkunku’s presence will be missed. The banged up Frenchman missed the World Cup in Qatar and is headed to Chelsea FC next season on a transfer.

RB Leipzig is one of the clubs most ready to challenge a banged up Bayern Munich side that could be susceptible to being caught in the Bundesliga standings for the first time in a long time.

The Bavarians have won the league crown for 10 consecutive years.