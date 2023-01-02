Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala makes Transfermarkt’s most valuable U-21 lineup

Jamal Musiala is dripping with quality. Bayern Munich’s 19-year-old starlet is already an established starter and seems to be going nowhere but up (and so did his market value). He was so good, that he obviously made the best U-21 team that Transfermarkt put together.

According to the tweet by @iMiaSanMia, Musiala is tied with FC Barcelona’s Pedri for second most valuable on the team (€100 million) behind Borussia Dortmund midfield machine Jude Bellingham (€110 million).

Most valuable U21 XI in the world w/ Jamal Musiala [@Transfermarkt] pic.twitter.com/PVBixLzzew — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 31, 2022

Included in the team are Youssoufa Moukoko (Germany and Dortmund - €30 million), Ansu Fati (Spain and Barcelona - €50 million), Yeremy Pino (Spain and Villarreal - €38 million), Nuno Mendes (Portugal and Paris Saint-Germain - €60 million), Josko Gvardiol (Croatia and RB Leipzig - €75 million), Piero Hincapié (Ecuador and Bayer Leverkusen - €25 million), Tino Livramento (England and Southampton - €25 million), and Gavin Bazunu (Republic of Ireland and Southampton, €15 million).

The most glaring absence is probably that of Gavi, who has pipped Musiala, Bellingham, and Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga to a couple of awards last month (year?). That’s karma, I guess.