 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
PSA 2023 is here and so is our new podcast! We talk about why this year could be a great one for Bayern Munich! Click here to listen on Spotify.

Filed under:

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala makes Transfermarkt’s most valuable U-21 lineup

Our starboy is just pure class

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
Spain v Germany: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Jamal Musiala is dripping with quality. Bayern Munich’s 19-year-old starlet is already an established starter and seems to be going nowhere but up (and so did his market value). He was so good, that he obviously made the best U-21 team that Transfermarkt put together.

According to the tweet by @iMiaSanMia, Musiala is tied with FC Barcelona’s Pedri for second most valuable on the team (€100 million) behind Borussia Dortmund midfield machine Jude Bellingham (€110 million).

Included in the team are Youssoufa Moukoko (Germany and Dortmund - €30 million), Ansu Fati (Spain and Barcelona - €50 million), Yeremy Pino (Spain and Villarreal - €38 million), Nuno Mendes (Portugal and Paris Saint-Germain - €60 million), Josko Gvardiol (Croatia and RB Leipzig - €75 million), Piero Hincapié (Ecuador and Bayer Leverkusen - €25 million), Tino Livramento (England and Southampton - €25 million), and Gavin Bazunu (Republic of Ireland and Southampton, €15 million).

The most glaring absence is probably that of Gavi, who has pipped Musiala, Bellingham, and Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga to a couple of awards last month (year?). That’s karma, I guess.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works