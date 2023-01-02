Daily Schmankerl: Real Madrid’s ambitious plan to get Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland in 2024; Bayern, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Manchester United all battling for Inter Milan star; PSG wants Adrien Rabiot?; & More!

It might seem like a longshot, but Real Madrid is reportedly plotting to snare Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland in 2024.

What a haul that would be, eh?

Is it possible? If Real Madrid’s coffers hold enough loot anything is possible, but let’s look at what the story is before we even ponder breaking down how it would all work:

In 2023, Real Madrid see Jude Bellingham as their main focus. The Borussia Dortmund star is set to leave Singal Iduna Park and does not wish to return to England. Further, Los Blancos offer him the best sporting project with a generous paycheck. Looking ahead to 2024, two names highlight the club’s transfer plans – Alphonso Davies and Erling Haaland. The Bayern Munich and Canada full-back is seen as the long-term solution to the team’s issues in the left-back department. The Bayern Munich star is not just a feasible option but already promises to be one of the best in the world in his position at 22 years of age. Real Madrid could snap him up for an affordable price in 2024 given that his contract with the Bavarians ends in 2025, although they are looking to hand him a new deal. Meanwhile, the saga of Erling Haaland is not as simple. The Norwegian star has a clause in his contract with Manchester City that permits him to depart if interested party shells out €150 million. The player is open to the idea of playing for Real Madrid and his signature might not be as difficult as many fathom. Talks were held with him this past year over a move, but Karim Benzema’s presence and the efforts to sign Kylian Mbappe, led to Haaland choosing City.

Real Madrid has an allure for players, but it remains to be seen what Davies wants for his future. The Canadian has not talked about it at all of late. As for Haaland, who knows? He could jump from club-to-club every few seasons. After all, who wouldn’t want a player like that?

What a weird rumor for Bayern Munich to be involved in, but the Rekordmeister is reportedly sparring with Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea FC, Manchester United for Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries:

Inter wingback Denzel Dumfries has emerged as a transfer target for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. According to Italian journalist Marco Barzaghi, via his YouTube channel, the Netherlands international is being courted by the two clubs for a move in January, and this could see Inter secure a player in return should they opt to sell. Meanwhile, former Inter coach Antonio Conte is keen to bring Dumfries to Tottenham and it could see one-time Nerazzurri target Emerson Royal sent to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in return. “Dumfries had a star-studded round of 16 at the World Cup, with goals and assists. Given the prices that are circulating, €60 million could be reached, but even €50m could be enough,” Barzaghi claimed. “A bidding war cannot be ruled out with Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich, who could offer the Moroccan wingback Mazraoui as a quid pro quo, but he has a price and could fetch around €20m. Tottenham are also after the player and could offer Emerson Royal.”

It feels like Bayern Munich would have zero chance of paying that much for Dumfries.

It has been a wild holiday week at BFW.

There is a ton of Bayern Munich news going on and we have just the platform for you to talk about it all.

One way to get your thoughts in motion is to give our Weekend Warm-up Podcast a listen. On this episode we discuss the following topics:

Alexander Nübel’s hardline decision to spurn an offer to return from his loan at AS Monaco to Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich’s eagerness to lock up Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, and Jamal Musiala to long-term deals.

Bayern Munich’s ongoing interest in Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz and what it might eventually mean for the future of the roster.

Is Leroy Sané pondering a move away from Bayern Munich? If so, do you believe that Real Madrid rumor?

Matthijs de Ligt needs to be better in the second half of the season and why Bayern Munich’s season might depend on it.

Some brief thoughts on Andor.

Arsenal will have to up its offer for Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk:

⚠️ Important crossroad in the negotiation for #Mudryk, as told: #AFC are willing to pay around €75m (€60m+€15m), but #Shakthar want more.



️ The clubs are now focusing on the add-ons, to understand any room for improvement (also with an installment plan). ⚽ @stevek9KS1TV pic.twitter.com/xlrUNPt9UC — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) January 1, 2023

At one point, Bayern Munich was interested in right-back Emerson Royal, but the player ultimately inked a deal with Tottenham Hotspur. Now, after a training ground altercation, Royal could be available once more:

Tottenham are prepared to sell Emerson Royal this month after a training ground bust-up, sources have told Football Insider. The Brazilian, 23, was omitted from the Spurs XI for their Boxing Day draw against Brentford with Matt Doherty given the nod for the right wing-back role. It is believed that Emerson has fallen out of favour with Spurs after being involved in a training ground disagreement with a member of the first-team coaching staff. Spurs will listen to offers for him and he is now more likely to leave than Doherty, who is expected to stay in light of recent events.

Would Bayern Munich consider adding Royal as a depth player at right-back if they can get him cheaply? I guess the initial question would be...is Bayern Munich still interested?

Paris Saint-Germain might be interested in bringing back its former charge, Adrien Rabiot, from Juventus:

With talks over a Juventus contract extension still stalling, Adrien Rabiot has attracted interest from former employers PSG.

Tottenham Hotspur is also reportedly very interested in Rabiot.