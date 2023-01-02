Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer on receiving fan feedback

Fan feedback is a part of the territory of running a club as successful — and with as fiercely devoted a fanbase as belongs to — Bayern Munich. But fans aren’t only passionate critics and avid watchers of games. They’re also, especially the online ones, the elite of the FIFA and Football Manager elite...and know a thing or two about signing players. In a sense. The virtual sense.

“Some members also write to let us know which players we should buy. You often have to chuckle,” club president Herbert Hainer shared in his new year’s interview for FCBayern.com. “It’s nice when everyone is committed to their FC Bayern with so much heart.”

But the fervor is no laughing matter! Such intensity of interest in the club and its operations is, in another sense, the lifeblood of the enterprise.

“[Fan feedback is] extremely important,” Hainer said. “I used to stand in the fan block myself and always want to know what concerns people. Everything we do here at FC Bayern is for our members and fans. And the best way to find out what we can improve is through dialogue. All these meetings were interesting and inspiring. We also respond to critical questions here, and that’s how I imagine active club life at FC Bayern — only when you discuss things openly will you find a consensus. I receive lots of emails confirming that we’re on the right track.”

So: who would you sign, if you were in charge of Bayern for a transfer window? Remember, there’s a Champions League trophy on the line here!