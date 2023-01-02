Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer hoping for squad to overcome 2022 World Cup disappointment

In an interview for FCBayern.com, Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer expressed his confidence that the club’s players will be able to put the World Cup behind them.

“In sport, as in life, it’s about overcoming negatives, learning lessons and looking forward. It’s now a matter of going into 2023 without any excess baggage, and we know our players well enough to know that after the winter break they’ll now, more than ever, be ready to tackle achieving the big goals with FC Bayern,” Hainer said.

Hainer knows the season is a marathon and not a sprint, but is expecting the team’s veterans to grab the bull by the horns and make something happen.

“The journey of this generation is far from over, quite the opposite: many of them already won the Champions League in 2020 and are gaining experience season after season to repeat this coup. Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Franck Ribéry or Arjen Robben were also rewarded for giving their all until the end. Lionel Messi, after the World Cup final, is also an excellent example that you can reach every summit if you persevere. Our players are coming back to their sporting home after the winter break and will get back on track here,” Hainer.