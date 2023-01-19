Bayern Munich brass and Yann Sommer equally ecstatic deal was reached

Newly-minted Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer has had an eventful day.

The former Borussia Mönchengladbach star has already completed his medical, participated in training, and made his signing official.

Not bad, eh?

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn is thrilled to have Sommer aboard.

“Yann Sommer is a valuable addition for us, because he has a wealth of international experience and has already played in the Bundesliga for many years. He has everything required to contribute immediately to our success. We’re certain we can achieve our goals with Yann Sommer,” Kahn told FCBayern.com.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić famously cut his vacation short to try and find a solution after Manuel Neuer broke his leg and sounded like he was happy with the end result.

“We had to react after losing Manuel. We have big goals this season that we want to achieve, and that’s why we’ve recruited Yann Sommer, who we regard as one of the best European goalkeepers. Yann is the long-time Swiss national team goalkeeper, has Champions League experience, is a ball-playing goalkeeper, and fits into our team very well with his ambition and his character. I’d like to thank Borussia Mönchengladbach for the constructive negotiations,” said Salihamidžić.

As for Sommer, the veteran is raring to go.

“I’m very excited about the new challenge at FC Bayern. It’s a big, powerful club. We’ve played against each other many times – I know the enormous quality and aura of this club. I’m proud that I’m now a part of FC Bayern. We have some big challenges ahead of us. I’m hugely looking forward to starting here with my new teammates, and to everything that is to come. I want to thank Borussia Mönchengladbach for eight and a half wonderful years and for enabling this transfer,” Sommer said.