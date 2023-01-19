Breaking: Fabrizio Romano reports Konrad Laimer has signed Bayern Munich contract

Bayern Munich are getting it done this January transfer window. After signing Daley Blind on a free and managing to pry Yann Sommer from Borussia Mönchengladbach, the Bavarians appear to have secured the services of another player in the form of Konrad Laimer.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that RB Leipzig’s Austrian midfielder has signed for Bayern to make the transfer officially official after the two clubs agreed on a transfer months ago. Laimer will begin duties for the Rekordmeister on July 1 and an announcement from the club is imminent.

Understand Konrad Laimer has finally signed his contract as new FC Bayern player starting from July 1. Deal done months ago and it’s now also sealed. #FCBayern



Official statement will be very soon, probably already this month. pic.twitter.com/D4Qi3QFhRS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2023

Laimer is the third player that Bayern have signed in the winter window (even though Laimer comes in the summer…Sommer?), the exact opposite of the apparent policy that the club has. The injury to Manuel Neuer has snapped Bayern out of their thoughts and had the club going fast. Or maybe it’s just another case of Brazzo’s World Famous PowerPoints™ doing the trick. I’ll let you decide on that.