Breaking: Fabrizio Romano reports Konrad Laimer has signed Bayern Munich contract

What do you mean monopolized league??

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern Muenchen v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are getting it done this January transfer window. After signing Daley Blind on a free and managing to pry Yann Sommer from Borussia Mönchengladbach, the Bavarians appear to have secured the services of another player in the form of Konrad Laimer.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that RB Leipzig’s Austrian midfielder has signed for Bayern to make the transfer officially official after the two clubs agreed on a transfer months ago. Laimer will begin duties for the Rekordmeister on July 1 and an announcement from the club is imminent.

Laimer is the third player that Bayern have signed in the winter window (even though Laimer comes in the summer…Sommer?), the exact opposite of the apparent policy that the club has. The injury to Manuel Neuer has snapped Bayern out of their thoughts and had the club going fast. Or maybe it’s just another case of Brazzo’s World Famous PowerPoints™ doing the trick. I’ll let you decide on that.

