RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

It’s been months since the World Cup and all the other European top leagues have restarted already. We appreciate that the Bundesliga gives its players a proper winter break, but surviving this long without a Bayern Munich game was seriously painful.

Oh well, at least we’ve got a big comeback to look forward to. RB Leipzig look like Bayern’s strongest title challengers this season, and they’ll be facing each other in the first league game of 2023. Marco Rose and Julian Nagelsmann have similar playing styles and football philosophies, so it’ll be an interesting clash of tactics. Also, new signing Yann Sommer is expected to make his debut.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.