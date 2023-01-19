 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BFW Series: What ever happened to...Chris Richards? He’s now starting in the Premier League

The former Bayern Munich prospect is making his mark in England.

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Former Bayern Munich prospect Chris Richards has been working on getting healthy and rounding into form and now Crystal Palace fans are seeing the promise that the youngster showed while in Bavaria.

Richards played all 90 minutes in his team’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United and was his team’s second highest-rated player on SofaScore.com and WhoScored.com (tied with Marc Guéhi).

For the game, Richards had four clearances, won all five of his ground duels, won two of his three aerial duels, completed 86% of his passes (including five of seven long balls), and had one interception.

Check out his work here against Manchester United star Antony:

After suffering a leg injury in September, Richards got off to the worst kind of start for his new club — stuck on the sidelines. Unable to get out and prove himself on the pitch, Richards was also left off of the USMNT for the World Cup in Qatar.

Like he always seems to do, however, Richards is bouncing back and establishing himself.

