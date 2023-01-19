Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern Munich depth chart — REVEALED?

Sport Bild snapped an interesting if not surprising shot from Bayern Munich training on Wednesday. The session was closed to the public, but photographers had their cameras trained nonetheless. What secrets of Julian Nagelsmann’s preparation did they reveal? Well, not much: an apparent attacking configuration that has already been reported.

A photo on the video wall spotted by @BILD from today's closed training session, allegedly showing Nagelsmann displaying his attacking options:



• Gnabry, Sané - RW

• Choupo-Moting, Müller - ST

• Coman, Tel - LW pic.twitter.com/fAYBMtRlzz — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 18, 2023

Still, it’s an official glimpse that lends some weight to all the reporting of fixed positions and simplified tactics. Maybe this is but one of many training configurations the Bayern coach will employ over the course of a week, but it fits the recent playing trends — which have notably shifted Leroy Sané over to the right wing and stuck Thomas Müller at striker.

Are the options listed in order? Well, it's probably numerical. There's no way Sané, Bayern’s Champions League hero this season, would be second-choice, is there?

These changes have been brewing under Nagelsmann for some time, but the biggest spot of intrigue now lies in Sadio Mané’s injury absence. The former Liverpool forward won’t be out forever, and was clearly first choice at left wing. So when he’s back, who gives way, and where? Mathys Tel has a chance now to push for more regular rotation, and if he succeeds, playing time might end up hard to come by for at least one of the mega-talented Bavarian wingers.

Or maybe Nagelsmann is cooking up something entirely different for the second half of the season — and dangled out a piece of meat for the gossip columns to lap up. He wouldn’t do that, would he?