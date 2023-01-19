Will Yann Sommer stay at Bayern Munich past the 2022/23 season?

Bayern Munich’s signing of Yann Sommer has, at the time of writing, not been officially confirmed yet, but every news site has already reported on it. Even the fee has been reported on in very exact detail. Now that the official news is out of the way, speculation has already started. According to Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), if Neuer regains full fitness by the summer, Sommer and Bayern officials will sit down and talk about his future.

From that point on, the Swiss goalkeeper will be able to either choose to stay and compete with Neuer for the #1 shirt or look for pastures anew after being at the club for six months. should he dislike the idea of competing with such a legendary figure. If he were to choose the latter option, Bayern would look to sell him for around the same amount the club paid to sign the Swiss #1.

Of course, this speculation could be moot if Neuer doesn’t regain his fitness by the start of next season. It is too early to have any clear answer on what Sommer might do, but it is good that both player and club seem to be on the same page here, unlike what happened with Alexander Nübel.