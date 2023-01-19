Joshua Kimmich and Matthijs de Ligt want Bayern Munich to do better from set pieces

Bayern Munich aren’t exactly wanting for goals. Despite the departure of a certain Robert Lewandowski. Bayern’s record of 3.27 goals per Bundesliga game leaves the club on pace to score 111 goals in 34 Bundesliga games. Needless to say, this is a phenomenal record. And yet, things can always get better. Especially when there has always been one area Bayern has perennially been weak in. Something De Ligt is very aware of.

During a press conference in Doha, De Ligt opened up about Bayern’s rather inadequate set pieces, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “We didn’t score many goals from set pieces. That’s something I can also improve on. I want to work on that and score more goals.” As a tall and strong center back, De Ligt is one of the players aimed for when Bayern wants to score from a set piece. Yet he still only has 1 goal so far this season.

Kimmich was later asked about De Ligt’s response in another press conference, as also captured by @iMiaSanMia. “Of course you expect a few goals from a center back, with Matthjis De Ligt and the others. With the departure of Lewy, other players need to score more. I think De Ligt’s intention is good.”

As the main set piece taker in the squad, Kimmich knows a thing or two about how Bayern should behave during set pieces. “In set pieces, we need hungry players because we have 10 corners or so every game. We have to be aware that every corner can be a chance to score.”

Hopefully the two can work together and break Bayern’s set piece curse.