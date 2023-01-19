RB Leipzig star Timo Werner knows he’d have had two coaches backing him at Bayern Munich, but has no regrets

RB Leipzig star Timo Werner has had a hell of a ride in recent years.

From VfB Stuttgart wunderkind to RB Leipzig star to Germany starter to passing up a transfer to Bayern Munich to winning a Champions League title with Chelsea FC to falling out of favor in England and returning to Leipzig...it has been wild.

Now, though, Werner is thankful for all of his experience, even the failures. Of course, Werner had the chance to make a move to Bayern Munich at one point, but later opted to move to Chelsea, where he eventually fell from grace under Thomas Tuchel.

Ironically, Werner had two major backers eventually take over at Bayern Munich — Hansi Flick and Julian Nagelsmann, who might have been better suited to help him reach his potential.

“I think the path you take is always the right one in the end,” Werner told Sport Bild. “Up until now, I would have had two coaches at Bayern who would have been very good for me: Hansi Flick, with whom I get on well, and Julian Nagelsmann, my former coach at RB. But I think it’s a better idea not to regret it.”

When asked why things fell apart at Chelsea, Werner was pragmatic about it.

“I wasn’t part of the coach’s plan anymore. You have to accept that and find a way to deal with it,” said Werner.

In an odd turn of events, Werner’s teammate at RB Leipzig, Christoper Nkunku, is expected to leave the club after this season to move to Chelsea.

“I can tell him about both positive and negative experiences, should he make the change,” said Werner. “At a club like this (Chelsea), you don’t play like you do at RB Leipzig because there’s more competition. (That’s) not just on a sporting level, but also on a different level mentally.”

Now, though, Werner is focused on Bayern Munich. Coming off of an injury, Werner felt it was key for him to be able to play in the team’s friendly vs. FK Mladá Boleslav last week.

“It was important for me to play once more after the injury, even if I wasn’t 100 percent and could feel my foot a bit after such a long absence,” said Werner. “We don’t even know what we’re made of — we can do a lot more.”

