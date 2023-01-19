Official: Bayern Munich announces signing of Yann Sommer

After much speculation, Bayern Munich announced the transfer of Yann Sommer from Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Sommer, who trained with his new teammates this morning, will step in and replace Manuel Neuer for the rest of this season, while the Germany international recovers from a broken leg. How the two stars co-exist when Neuer returns remains to be seen.

Regardless, here is Bayern Munich official announcement:

Sommer’s contract is set to run through 2025, while Neuer’s deal will expire in 2024. In the background, there is also Alexander Nübel, who is highly-regarded, on loan at AS Monaco through the end of this season, and is another player who also has a contract that runs through 2025.

Sven Ulreich, Bayern Munich’s No. 1 until the moment that Sommer settles in (which really might have already happened give Sommer’s attendance at training this morning), will see his deal expire in 2024 as well.

None of this even includes Johannes Schenk, who is a very solid prospect in his own right.

All of a sudden, Bayern Munich has a legitimate logjam at goalkeeper moving forward.