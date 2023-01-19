Daily Schmankerl: Does Bayern Munich actually have a chance with Harry Kane?; Manchester United’s Harry Maguire on the move?; Manchester City’s İlkay Gündoğan moving to FC Barcelona?; Borussia Dortmund, Atlético Madrid sparring over player; and MORE!

Believe it or not, Bayern Munich’s status as a foreign club might help it procure Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane:

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has now set his asking price to sell Harry Kane to any English rival. The striker is a transfer target of Manchester United, plus Bayern Munich. That is according to The Telegraph, which reports Levy may let Kane move abroad over the summer. But a Premier League club will have to pay Tottenham £100m to sign the England captain. Even though the 29-year-old will enter into the final year of his contract this June. Expectations are growing that Kane will again look to leave Tottenham come the summer transfer window. Those close to the forward indicate that only a trophy at Spurs this term or qualifying for the Champions League again will likely be enough to keep him at the club.

You can see why Tottenham Hotspur would be less thrilled about Kane moving to another club in the Premier League, but it still feels like a longshot that the England international will leave his homeland.

That said, it would not be surprising to see Bayern Munich try to do everything it can to convince Kane that he should take a chance on the Bundesliga.

Keylor Navas was linked to Bayern Munich just a few weeks ago, but now is on the radar of Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Al Nassr:

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas is wanted by Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Al Nassr. He had previously been linked with a winter move to Bayern Munich.

Borussia Dortmund is expected to ink Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Ramy Bensebaini, but Atlético Madrid could swoop in and try to get the 27-year-old before BVB can get a deal done:

The fact that BVB would like to sign Ramy Bensebaini from Borussia Mönchengladbach was confirmed by his advisor to SPORT1 in December. There was also a meeting between BVB sports director Sebastian Kehl and Bensebaini agent Jaspal Singh Gill. But even then, Singh Gill emphasized that other top international clubs were also interested in the 27-year-old left-back, who will be available on a free transfer in the summer. As the Spanish sports newspaper AS now reports, one of these clubs is Atlético Madrid. Atlético is facing a change in the summer. Also at the left-back position, where, among others, Reinildo is stagnant and Mario Hermoso is up for sale.

Bayern Munich will spring back to Bundesliga action this week and BFW is here to get you primed and ready as the Bavarians will be squaring off with a very tough RB Leipzig squad.

With no Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, Noussair Mazroaui, or Sadio Mané, it is clear that Die Roten is not exactly operating at full capacity. Is Bayern Munich ripe for the picking? RB Leipzig will surely want to find out. Check out what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team resides in the table.

Some talk about the form of each club before the extended World Cup break.

Why Bayern Munich could be in a little bit of danger.

A guess at Julian Nagelsmann’s lineup.

A prediction on the match.

Could Harry Maguire’s sentence time at Manchester United be coming to an end? Maybe:

West Ham are interested in exploring a move for Manchester United’s Harry Maguire but face an uphill task to land the defender in January, sources have told ESPN. West Ham head coach David Moyes is keen on strengthening his backline this month and views the 29-year-old as an attractive option losing his starting place at United. Maguire has fallen out of favour under Erik ten Hag, starting just two Premier League games since August. Ten Hag’s decision to play left-back Luke Shaw at the heart of the defence in recent matches has effectively made Maguire a fifth-choice centre-back, and West Ham are hoping to use that lack of game time to tempt the England international into a move to London. However, sources have told ESPN that United are reluctant to part company this month, and Maguire is thought to be willing to fight for his place and review the situation in the summer unless told otherwise by Ten Hag. Another relevant factor is Moyes’ uncertain future at West Ham. The 59-year-old is under mounting pressure with his side having lost six of their last seven Premier League games to fall to 18th place in the table, and a change of manager would prompt the club to revise their transfer targets.

Manchester City midfielder and Germany international İlkay Gündoğan is drawing interest from FC Barcelona:

Looking ahead to the summer, Barcelona are also eyeing Ilkay Gundogan when his contract with Manchester City runs out at the end of the season.

With only one week left to go before the Bundesliga restarts, Bayern Munich still don’t have a new keeper. The test game vs RB Salzburg ended in a 4-4 draw with the youngsters scoring upstaging the senior players by a wide margin. Fans and Julian Nagelsmann are worried about how the transfer window is shaping up, but there are also questions about the starting XI and tactics.

