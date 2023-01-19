Thomas Müller wants Bayern Munich to set an example against RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich’s 4-4 tune-up friendly draw against RB Salzburg wasn’t the easiest on the eyes, but Julian Nagelsmann had to use the opportunity to get a look at the full squad that he has at his disposal. The start of the Rückrunde is right around the corner and Bayern begin the second half of the Bundesliga season with a difficult test: an away trip to take on third-place RB Leipzig at the RedBull Arena. It will be yet another return to Nagelsmann’s old stomping grounds, where he hasn’t lost as Bayern manager yet.

Thomas Müller, for one, is relishing the collective challenge that Leipzig will pose for the maiden match of the second half of the season. He knows it will be a fantastic opportunity to lay down another marker in terms of Bundesliga title implications and it could also create more of a gap between themselves and Die Roten Bullen.

“We will arrive full of self-confidence and not only want to set an example in this trend-setting game, but also continue to pull away from Leipzig in terms of points,” Müller enthused after the friendly against RB Salzburg (Az).

Manager Julian Nagelsmann has recently been experimenting with Müller’s place on the pitch — and the veteran will be a candidate to start as the central striker. There he’ll have formidable competition with the in-form Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

But regardless, Müller — and his teammates — will be ready when called upon.

“Now we’ll catch our breath for two days and then we’ll be fully prepared from Monday,” he said. “We are in good spirits.”