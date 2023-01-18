Can Yann Sommer play for Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig right away? YES!

Bayern Munich have their man. After exhaustive negotiations with Gladbach, Yann Sommer is set to become the club’s new first choice goalkeeper and Manuel Neuer replacement for the season. It wasn’t a cheap transfer, especially for a 34-year-old in the final six months of his contract, but Bayern’s bosses clearly felt it was a necessary move for the club’s ambitions domestically and in the Champions League.

According to Andreas Boeni, who has been source numero uno in this transfer saga so far, Bayern are already planning to start Sommer vs RB Leipzig on Friday. His transfer only needs a medical check to go through (via @iMiaSanMia). The news is backed up by kicker, who say he will most likely be between the sticks vs Leipzig.

The sentiment is echoed in Julian Nagelsmann’s pregame press conference. Asked how long it would take for a new keeper to integrate with the backline, the coach said, “15 minutes. It’s definitely not rocket science that you have to study for six months.”

This might sting for Sven Ulreich, who was probably expecting to start at least another game this season. Bayern fans may be unsympathetic to his plight, but it can’t be easy being a second-choice keeper behind the likes of Manuel Neuer. He conducted himself with professionalism while the club looked for a new keeper on the market, and is unlikely to complain about his role going forward. That’s really all you can ask from a backup.