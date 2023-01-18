 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich now finalizing Konrad Laimer deal

By R.I.P. London Teams
RB Leipzig v FC Bayern München - Supercup 2022 Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Konrad Laimer is a player that Bayern Munich have been after for some time. The 25-year-old RB Leipzig midfield machine is known for his pressing, stamina, and work rate which is something that has endeared the Bayern front office. After talks went cold, Bayern are now even closer to signing the Austrian.

Sport Bild journo Christian Falk (via @iMiaSanMia) reported that Bayern contacted Laimer’s agents to finalize the deal. Bayern sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić wants to secure his signature and that a move is imminent.

Bayern are about to get even more stacked in the midfield, with Laimer joining a team that includes Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, fellow ex-Leipzig Austrian Marcel Sabitzer, Jamal Musiala, Ryan Gravenberch, and Paul Wanner. Laimer can play either at CDM or at RB and given that Benjamin Pavard’s future is uncertain at the moment, it is believed that Laimer will see minutes on the outside of the defense. In that case, coach Julian Nagelsmann will have to craft a balance with the players to try and minimize the instances of unhappy players.

Bayern play Leipzig in the return of the Bundesliga this weekend.

