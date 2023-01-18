Breaking: Done deal! Bayern Munich agree to sign Yann Sommer from Gladbach; financial details emerge (Update #3)

Update #3 — 10:25AM EST: Another confirmation

Sport1’s Kerry Hau — another reliable source — has confirmed the deal:

Transfer-Einigung erzielt! Yann Sommer absolviert noch heute den Medizincheck in München, Vertrag bis 2025. Fixe Ablöse: 8 Millionen Euro. Bei Gewinn der Champions League kommen weitere 1,5 Millionen dazu. #FCBayern @SPORT1 — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) January 18, 2023

Transfer agreement reached! Yann Sommer is completing the medical check in Munich today, contract until 2025. Fixed fee: 8 million euros. If you win the Champions League, another 1.5 million will be added. #FCBayern @SPORT1

Update #2 — 10:00AM EST: “Here we go”

Somehow, Fabrizio Romano reported on the deal, but — sadly — did not give it an official “here we go”. Sommer’s contract will run through 2025:

Yann Sommer to FC Bayern, done deal and here we go! Full agreement now in place with ‘Gladbach, contract valid until June 2025 #FCBayern



Bayern will pay €8m plus €1.5m add-ons, as @Blick_Sport reported. Yann Sommer will undergo medical tests in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/j73mHIKipN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2023

Update #1 — 9:50AM EST: Financial details emerge!

Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg confirmed the deal and provided a look at what Bayern Munich would be paying Gladbach — €8 million + another €1.5 million if the Bavarians win the Champions League:

After weeks of anticipation, it has finally happened: Bayern Munich and Borussia Mönchengladbach have reportedly agreed to a deal that will allow goalkeeper Yann Sommer to move to Bavaria.

Sommer will immediately bolster Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper situation, which lost much of its stability when starter Manuel Neuer went down for the season with a broken leg. Neuer, of course, sustained the injury skiing after Germany’s unceremonious early exit from the World Cup.

According to Blick journalist Andreas Böni, the deal is done except for Sommer’s medical check:

EINIGUNG +++ YANN SOMMER WECHSELT ZU BAYERN MÜNCHEN +++ NUR NOCH DER MEDIZINCHECK STEHT AUS — Andreas Böni (@AndreasBoeni) January 18, 2023

AGREEMENT +++ YANN SOMMER MOVES TO BAYERN MUNICH +++ ONLY THE MEDICAL CHECK IS STILL PENDING

When assessing candidates to replace Neuer for this season, Sommer leapt off the page for several reasons. His familiarity with the Bundesliga, ability to speak German, performances in big games, and his overall excellence in between the sticks. Simply put, it was really only ever Sommer or nothing when it comes to players outside the greater Bayern Munich organization.

Aside of trying to persuade disgruntled loanee Alexander Nübel to return from AS Monaco, Bayern Munich did not seriously pursue any other candidates than Sommer, despite putting out some feelers here and there on other goalkeepers.

Once Nübel and Monaco made it clear that the 25-year-old Germany would not return to his parent club, Bayern Munich put all of its focus on Sommer.

Interested in more discussion about this transfer and Bayern Munich in general? Why not check out our podcast? In our latest episode, we discussed the club’s amazing youth talent, the potential outcomes of the Sommer situation, and more! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!