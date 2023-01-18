Report: Gladbach inks goalkeeper, things could happen fast for Bayern Munich and Yann Sommer

One of the primary obstacles in Bayern Munich getting a deal done with Borussia Mönchengladbach for Yann Sommer was Die Fohlen’s — justified — condition that it would have to a acquire a replacement for the Swiss goalkeeper before any move could go down.

Now, things appears to be falling in place for Bayern Munich to get the goalkeeper that it has been coveting since Manuel Neuer’s fateful leg break while skiing after the World Cup.

According to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, the transfer could happen as soon as today because Gladbach signed Jonas Omlin from Montpellier:

the transfer could happen today: Bayern have a promise from Borussia that if Gladbach gets Jonas Omlin (29) from Montpellier, the offer from Yann Sommer (34) for 8 plus 1 million euros will be accepted @SPORTBILD @BILD_Bayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 18, 2023

If Gladbach stays true to its word, things could move quickly from here. Despite all of the back-and-forth lately, Bayern Munich has never wavered from its desire to acquire Sommer. Without going public, the goalkeeper has privately expressed his own wish to play with Bayern Munich, but wanted to be a good citizen to Gladbach and a good part in trying to work to get a deal done as well, so he stayed silent publicly.

Now, however, the noise will start and Sommer might be on his way to Bavaria for the next chapter of his career.