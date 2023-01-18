Lothar Matthäus feels Bundesliga title race will be exciting if RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich

The second half of the Bundesliga season is just about set to get kicked off with Bayern Munich’s trip to take on RB Leipzig at the RedBull Arena. Bayern is currently top of the Bundesliga table with 34 points, four ahead of second-placed SC Freiburg and six ahead of third-place Leipzig. Either Bayern or Leipzig winning their clash could provide decent title implications, and even a draw would give both Freiburg and Leipzig the chance to continue to close the gap on Bayern.

Bayern’s form to close out the Hinrunde doesn’t necessarily bode well for Leipzig, though. Bayern closed out the first part of the season with 10 straight wins across all competitions, having last failed to win in the 2-2, Der Klassiker draw at Borussia Dortmund back in the beginning of October. Leipzig also finished strong, but their win streak was nearly as long as Bayern’s as they suffered two draw in the span of matches to the likes of Augsburg and Mainz. On the main, more of their downfall came towards the beginning of the season when Domenico Tedesco was manager with poor results in both the Bundesliga and Champions League resulting in his sacking.

As far as the Leipzig-Bayern clash is concerned, Lothar Matthäus recently said that he feels it would make the Bundesliga title race truly exciting, especially for the neutral spectator. It’s often times a deterrent for the league as a whole from the outside view when Bayern routinely lifts the Miesterschale at the end of every campaign, but they can only beat what’s put in front of them. “If Leipzig wins this game, we’ll have a really exciting title fight,” he wrote in a column for Sky Sports (Az).

Leipzig have looked a true force ever since Marco Rose took over for Tedesco, making one question just what, exactly, went so wrong for Rose at both Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach. His tenures at both of those clubs were nowhere near covered in glory. Now, since taking charge of Leipzig, they’ve only lost once, and that was to Real Madrid in the Champions League, the current holders of the trophy. “With this squad and a coach who somehow suits the club much better than Dortmund and Gladbach, I can well imagine that Bayern will have to give everything to defend the title,” Matthäus stressed ahead of the maiden clash of the Bundesliga’s Rückrunde.

On the flip side, Matthäus also added that a Bayern win against Leipzig would be “of course important and reassuring” for Julian Nagelsmann’s side in a packed run of fixtures building up to the Champions League clashes against Paris Saint-Germain.