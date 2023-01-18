Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Finally.

Bayern Munich will spring back to Bundesliga action this week and BFW is here to get you primed and ready as the Bavarians will be squaring off with a very tough RB Leipzig squad.

With no Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, Noussair Mazroaui, or Sadio Mané, it is clear that Die Roten is not exactly operating at full capacity. Is Bayern Munich ripe for the picking? RB Leipzig will surely want to find out. Check out what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team resides in the table.

Some talk about the form of each club before the extended World Cup break.

Why Bayern Munich could be in a little bit of danger.

A guess at Julian Nagelsmann’s lineup.

A prediction on the match.

