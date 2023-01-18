Leon Goretzka puts Germany’s disappointing 2022 Men’s World Cup behind him

In an interview for FCBayern.com, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka shared where he’s at mentally after Germany’s extraordinarily tough exit at the FIFA 2022 Men’s World Cup.

“I obviously needed some distance at first,” Goretzka said. “I got that on holiday, also thanks to my private life, with people who are always there for me.”

Like his double pivot partner for Joshua Kimmich for club and country, Goretzka needed some time away from it all before jumping back in. That includes the internet! On Instagram, he tagged one of his holiday photos #DigitalDetox. This modern world? Sometimes, it’s a little bit too connected.

“I spent Christmas with my family at home in Bochum,” Goretzka explained. “Afterwards, I went to Austria to enjoy the snow. Especially during winter holidays, it’s automatic for me to have my phone with me only very rarely. I added the hashtag so that people understand why I wasn’t so active on social media.

“My friends from my time in Bochum are very important to me. I use the time to do a lot with them because I don’t see them that often anymore due to the distance. Otherwise, I like to go out for dinner and actually do all sorts of ball sports as a kind of compensation, especially on holiday.”

(All sorts of ball sports? Well, at least he didn’t get hurt!)

Recharged and refreshed — the veteran is now back and ready to help lead the Bavarians back into the thick of it. Though Germany failed hard in Qatar, big prizes remain attainable: namely, this year’s Champions League trophy, which as of now runs through Paris for Bayern. And of course, there’s an eleventh consecutive Bundesliga title to capture.

All the disappointments of Qatar? Heavy though they may weigh, they’re in the rearview mirror now. As Goretzka stated: “The World Cup chapter is closed.”