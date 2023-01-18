How Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann will deal with the German depression following the World Cup

How, as the coach of Bayern Munich, the biggest German club, do you handle the German Bayern players when they return from the World Cup, devastated at creating the worst kind of history. Devastated at crashing out in the group stages of the World Cup while representing one of the most successful footballing nations in the world. In a press conference in Doha, Nagelsmann was asked to speak about how he would handle these players.

“I debated between being hands on and taking a minimalist approach and decided on the minimalist approach. The players know they can come to me to talk about anything. During training, I also consciously mention the World Cup as little as possible.”

But avoiding what happened at the World Cup would still be detrimental. “The players also know that they should use this frustration to enhance their performances in order to perform to the best of their abilities. Just like everything in life, if you can take the right lessons [from your experiences], then they can be your best motivator.”

Wise words from the boss as he navigates his difficult path.