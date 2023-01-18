Hansi Flick eyes the next generation of Germany men’s national team stars

After an ignominious exit at the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup, Germany must turn the page and look to the future. Men’s national team head coach and Bayern Munich alum Hansi Flick knows where his team’s weaknesses are — and he’s eyeing three intriguing young candidates, per a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

They are VfB Stuttgart fullback Josha Vagnoman (22), FC Augsburg forward Mergim Berisha (24), and SC Freiburg winger Kevin Schade (21; he joined Premier League side Brentford on a loan in this January transfer window — and is expected to stay there permanently).

Berisha has had a circuitous route to the Bundesliga — having played several seasons for Fenerbahçe in the Turkish Süper Lig before arriving in Augsburg. There, he forms a forward partnership with Florian Niederlechner, a 32-year-old German striker with no international caps. Schade is variously described as a midfielder, forward, or winger, and it remains to be seen where he’ll settle at Brentford.

Vagnoman is an intriguing one. He’s a two-way fullback/wingback who has played both left and right flanks for Hamburger SV in the 2. Bundesliga in recent years (via sofascore). At Stuttgart, he’s opposite Bayern Munich-linked Borna Sosa. Could he be the right-back the Germans have been looking for?

While these are all younger players, they aren’t youngsters — just players that have already been on the cusp. Berisha and Vagnoman were part of the Germany U-21 squad that won the 2021 UEFA U-21 EURO over Portugal — along with names such as Youssoufa Moukoko, Florian Wirtz, and David Raum (as well as Borussia Dortmund defensive midfielder Salih Özcan, who has since been capped for the Turkey senior team).

So that’s the good news — there’s every chance they will be ready to step in by 2024. It could be a much-changed Germany side by the time they host the next EURO.