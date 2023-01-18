 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt knows RB Leipzig will be stern test ahead of tough Bundesliga schedule

Matthijs de Ligt expects Bayern Munich to be challenged.

Netherlands v USA: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt can see his team sitting atop the Bundesliga table and feel good about. Just don’t ask think the Dutchman or his mates will be resting on their laurels during the Rückrunde.

De Ligt knows that it will not be smooth sailing in the league, especially in Bayern Munich’s re-start opener against RB Leipzig.

“In the Bundesliga, all teams play with a very high intensity. The level is similar compared to Serie A, although the style is of course a bit different. I am happy to be here,” De Ligt said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Leipzig have a very good team. They are only four points behind us. We have to play every game well, with good intensity. The first game is of course a big game. We want to win to get a good start.”

Bayern Munich will square off against Die Roten Bullen on Friday January 20th at 2:30PM EST.

