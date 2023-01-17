Alex Nübel might have burned his bridge with Bayern Munich

Alexander Nübel has waited a long time for his chance to shine at Bayern Munich. With Manuel Neuer bossing the goalposts for so long, Nübel has had be patient for his opportunity. Now on loan with AS Monaco in Ligue 1, a golden opportunity presents itself for Nübel. With Neuer injured for the rest of the season, Nübel could start for Bayern in a position with endless opportunity. A position he has declined.

Not only at Bayern, but also at other Bundesliga clubs, there's a feeling of surprise that Nübel didn't take this chance to be #1 in the second half of the season & recommend himself in the long term. His refusal to come back means he's unlikely to have a future at Bayern [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/L70AgH6Cxe — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 16, 2023

Shocking everyone, Nübel doesn’t want to return to Bayern Munich quite yet. He wants to be the goalkeeper in the long term, but not right now. Bayern Munich aren’t too pleased with his reaction and this refusal might burn the bridge between both parties.

Nübel doesn’t see the opportunity here, and perhaps has a more pessimistic view. Nübel might play for 6 months and then once again sit on the bench. However, if he impresses in the Bundesliga and the Champions league, who is to say he cannot earn the #1 spot at Bayern Munich?

Maybe he is wiser than us, but maybe he lacks the confidence to take such a big opportunity. Time will tell if Nübel lives to regret it. Either way, Bayern Munich still need a goalkeeper.