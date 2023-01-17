Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn not losing sleep over Yann Sommer transfer

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn is not ready to give a tell-all interview on the club’s discussions with Borussia Mönchengladbach for goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

“The two clubs are in a process. I can’t say at this point what the end of this process will be. There’s still nothing to communicate,” Kahn told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The situation is not giving me sleepless nights. We don’t have a big goalkeeping problem. In Sven Ulreich, we have a goalkeeper who, whenever he played, has performed excellently. He’s a goalkeeper you can absolutely rely on. But you’ve to think if something happens to Sven.”

Kahn did not hide the fact that the club is seeking to add another goalkeeper, though. The Bayern Munich executive just refused to say what direction club might be leaning to get that player.

“The club is currently exploring the options, that’s also our obligation. Kevin Trapp? It makes little sense to talks about names. We can throw five other names into the ring. We’ll take a good look at everything and then make a decision,” Kahn said.

Sommer still appears to be the number one option and at this stage, it does not appear like there is another “ready made” candidate close to a deal with the Bavarians.