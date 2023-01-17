Breaking: One of Bayern Munich and Germany’s brightest talents extends his contract

While the goalkeeper search continues to falter, Bayern Munich are making good progress in other areas. Just the other day, we got our first glimpse of Arijon Ibrahimovic playing for the senior team in a friendly against RB Salzburg (where he even scored!). Now it’s official, the 17-year-old has extended his contract and will remain in Munich until at least 2025!

“We are very happy to have extended Ari,” said club sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. “He developed very well with us and will now be part of our first team. Stanisic, Wanner, Schenk, now Ari: these are all talents that we have trained at the FC Bayern Campus and for whom we have high hopes.”

"It feels really great and I'm incredibly proud to be taking the next step!" ️



Hear from @Brazzo and Arijon on his contract extension ️#MiaSanMia — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) January 17, 2023

In the coming years, fans will hope to see Ibra make his way into the first team, like Jamal Musiala did before him. The first step will be to get some small minutes at the end of games, which could start as soon as this season. At seventeen, Ibra looks like one of the hottest prospects in the German youth system right now, and it’s exciting to have a talent like him commit to his future at FC Bayern.

To paraphrase a certain someone from Star Wars, we will watch his career with great interest.

Speaking of youth, we had an in-depth discussion about Bayern Munich’s youth system and the talent in it during our latest podcast episode. Controversial opinion: It’s better than Dortmund’s system and by a lot. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

