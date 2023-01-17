 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A timeline of rejection: Bayern Munich’s most recent whiff on Yann Sommer detailed

Gladbach is playing hardball with Bayern Munich.

FC Bayern München Doha Training Camp - Day 1 Photo by Mohammad Karamali/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich has been doggedly pursuing Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer for weeks now, but per a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the Bavarians really ramped up things over the weekend.

And failed.

And failed again.

And failed once more.

And — yup — failed a fourth time.

Yikes:

On the surface, Bayern Munich seems to have played this a little too overconfidently (if the account of the events is true). Gladbach does not seem to be messing around with what it wants from Bayern Munich and it seems like this turned into a bad Pawn Stars negotiation.

Either way, though, not all hope is lost just yet per Bild:

According to @BILD, the last word has not been spoken yet in the negotiations. Gladbach decided to wait and ask Montpellier again about their favourite Sommer replacement Jonas Omlin. Further talks will take place.

Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg also had a report on the situation as well, which indicates more talks could take place today:

In addition, Fabrizio Romano reported that Bayern Munich is pushing for a deal to get done this week:

Those last bits of news should provide Bayern Munich fans with some hope in what might have appeared to be a very dim situation. Sommer could still end up with Bayern Munich...it might just take a little more time (and probably a little more cash, too).

