A timeline of rejection: Bayern Munich’s most recent whiff on Yann Sommer detailed

Bayern Munich has been doggedly pursuing Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer for weeks now, but per a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the Bavarians really ramped up things over the weekend.

And failed.

And failed again.

And failed once more.

And — yup — failed a fourth time.

Yikes:

Borussia Mönchengladbach rejected 4 Bayern offers for Yann Sommer over the past couple of days, reports Bild.

On the surface, Bayern Munich seems to have played this a little too overconfidently (if the account of the events is true). Gladbach does not seem to be messing around with what it wants from Bayern Munich and it seems like this turned into a bad Pawn Stars negotiation.

Either way, though, not all hope is lost just yet per Bild:

According to @BILD, the last word has not been spoken yet in the negotiations. Gladbach decided to wait and ask Montpellier again about their favourite Sommer replacement Jonas Omlin. Further talks will take place.

Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg also had a report on the situation as well, which indicates more talks could take place today:

Further talks and negotiations follow today. Montpellier is open to release Omlin for around €7-10m in total. They have replacements for Omlin. Gladbach inquired about Omlin.

In addition, Fabrizio Romano reported that Bayern Munich is pushing for a deal to get done this week:

Bayern and Borussia Moenchengladbach are discussing again about Yann Sommer. Bayern want to push for the deal this week, Nagelsmann asked for new goalkeeper as soon as possible. Personal terms won't be an issue, it's about the clubs.



Personal terms won't be an issue, it's about the clubs. pic.twitter.com/kiJBeTOFLu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2023

Those last bits of news should provide Bayern Munich fans with some hope in what might have appeared to be a very dim situation. Sommer could still end up with Bayern Munich...it might just take a little more time (and probably a little more cash, too).