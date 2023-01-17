Breaking: Borussia Mönchengladbach rejects a €9 million bid from Bayern Munich for Yann Sommer

Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Sommer has been very apparent for a few weeks now. The saga has lasted a while. But it’s far from over yet.

Florian Plettenberg has reported that Mönchengladbach have rejected a bid of 8 million euros + 1 million euros in add-ons from Bayern.

Plettenberg reports that Bayern and BMG have been negotiating a lot over the past few days and that resulted in Bayern going “all in”, as Plettenberg puts it, with that €9 million bid, which was flat out rejected.

BFW Analysis

This is extremely troubling news. Previously, negotiations had already broken down but that was because Bayern offered around €5 million euros and were unwilling to raise their offer, while BMG wanted €8-€10 million euros.

There was room for Bayern to negotiate, after all. How bad could things really be? Now Bayern have raised their offer to what BMG wanted and still Die Fohlen have refused the offer. Plettenberg mentioned that Bayern were going all in with this bid and, considering the club directly offered BMG’s desired amount of money instead of negotiating further, it seems likely that the reporter is right. Therefore, BMG rejecting the bid hits far harder this time than the first time.

Does this signal that BMG will not Sommer leave in the summer no matter what? Or do they just want to wait for Bayern to bid a ridiculous amount? Either way, this increases Bayern’s desperation. Bayern had whittled a list of candidates down to just Sommer after Nübel’s agent had confirmed Nübel would not return to Munich this January. If Borussia Mönchengladbach do indeed want to keep the Swiss keeper now, it puts Bayern in a bleak position heading into the crucial stretch of the season.