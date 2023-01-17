Julian Nagelsmann sees Mathys Tel as a winger for Bayern Munich, Choupo-Moting and Müller as main strikers

The main focus for the better part of the Bundesliga’s winterpause for Bayern Munich has revolved around the search for a Manuel Neuer replacement, but there are other areas of the pitch that Julian Nagelsmann has been deeply pondering during the break. He also now has to deal with Lucas Hernandez being out long term (ACL tear) and Noussair Mazraoui facing a spell on the sidelines due to pericarditis, all while Sadio Mane continues his road to recovery from a fibula injury sustained in Bayern’s Hinrunde win over Werder Bremen before the World Cup break.

On their day, Bayern’s attack has been a true force to be reckoned with in what Domenico Tedesco described as trying to dodge arrows slung at you from different directions before RB Leipzig made the decision to sack him. They did go through a four-match winless streak in the Bundesliga, but made that brief rut look to be truly a thing of the past, closing the Hinrunde with ten wins on the trot from all competitions. They also finished the Hinrunde just one goal short of the 50 mark in the Bundesliga, suggesting they could very well be on pace to score 100 league goals this season.

In attack, Nagelsmann has no shortage of options between Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Mathys Tel. There has been a lot of different shifting around up front between Bayern’s attackers, but Nagelsmann recently said he has a more clear idea of what he is expecting from some of those players. More specifically, he said that he sees Tel as more of a winger, while he wants both Choupo-Moting and Muller to assume more of a striker’s role at the tip of the proverbial spear that is Bayern’s attacking line, per information from kicker (per @iMiaSanMia).

Arguably, Muller’s best position is as a central attacking midfielder and Tel’s is a striker, but Nagelsmann sees things differently and is trying to strike an overall balance with the squad. There’s simply no denying the scoring run that Choupo-Moting has been on for Bayern, so it would be unwise to take him out of the equation or try to cement someone else in the squad as the main striker. He knows Muller has an uncanny ability to create space off the ball for his teammates and Tel possesses the pace required of a winger, even if either of those players feel they would be playing slightly out of position, respectively.