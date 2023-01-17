 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thomas Müller weighs in on Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper predicament

This is fine...I’m okay with the events that are unfolding currently

FC Bayern Muenchen Celebrates Winning The Bundesliga Photo by Thomas Hiermayer/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich are still ‘keeper-less and it’s already halfway through the January transfer window; Yann Sommer’s future at Bayern is dependent on countryman Jonas Omlin moving from Montpellier to Sommer’s soon-to-be former club Borussia Mönchengladbach. The Bavarians may have to resort to using Sven Ulreich like they did back in 2017/18 which is something fans wouldn’t be okay with. Thomas Müller, however, thinks that such a scenario wouldn’t be that bad.

Twitter account @iMiaSanMia captured Der Raumdeuter supporting the notion of Ulreich in goal (everyone at the club does, apparently), implying that past experiences should prove that this gamble shouldn’t bankrupt Bayern’s season.

“Ulle can handle it; we can always rely on him,” Müller said. “What happened to Manu is a catastrophe, of course. The club is facing a challenge. The winter transfer period is not known for finding bargains. It’s not easy, but the club will be up to the task.

“There will be a decision, and we are prepared for that. A few years ago, we came very far in the Champions League with Ulle. From that point of view, it’s all OK.”

