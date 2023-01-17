Bavarian Loan Works: Leagues continue to come back from the World Cup break and FCB Frauen loan a goalkeeper to England!

While we continue to wait for the return of Bundesliga action, we continue to get more leagues with Bayern Munich loanees. Although the Eredivisie is back in action, Vidovic failed to appear for Vitesse. There were no goals or assists this week from Bayern loanees, but new FCB Frauen loanee, Janina Leitzig, helped Leicester City do something they haven’t done this whole season — win!

France — Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel — AS Monaco

Nübel and Monaco were in action in Ligue 1 twice this week. On Wednesday, they played Lorient to a 2-2 draw on the road. Nübel recorded four saves but allowed the two goals in three minutes to put his team down. Luckily, he was bailed out by a stoppage time equalizer from his teammate.

On Sunday, Monaco hosted AC Ajaccio. Monaco scored early and often on their way to a 7-1 victory. Nübel allowed just the one goal, but only recorded one save in a relatively slow match.

Monaco will not play January 28 when they travel to Marseille.

Scotland — Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman — Rangers FC

Tillman started and played 74 minutes in Rangers’ League Cup semi-final fixture on Sunday. He did not make and notable contribution to the match before being subbed off. It took extra time for Rangers to beat Aberdeen 2-1. They move on to face Old Firm rivals — Celtic.

Rangers will play two matches on the road this week. First to Kilmarnock in league play on Wednesday and then to St. Johnstone in the Scottish Cup.

Netherlands — Eredivisie

There is one player on loan in the Dutch Eredivisie: Gabriel Vidovic

Gabriel Vidovic — Vitesse

Vidovic did not appear in the 18-man roster for Vitesse’s 0-0 against NEC Nijmegen.

Vitesse will travel to face PSV Eindhoven on Saturday.

Germany — 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni — 1. FC Saarbrücken

Cuni started for Saarbrücken and played 61 minutes. He was unable to help his team create anything offensively as they were down 3-0 at the time he exited the match. Saarbrücken were able to get two late goals, but still lost 3-2 to MSV Duisburg. Despite the result, Saarbrücken are still sitting at third place in the 3. Liga.

Saarbrücken will travel to take on Viktoria Köln 1904 on Friday.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Ergebirge Aue will resume play on Monday against FC Ingolstadt, then will take on SpVgg Bayreuth on Saturday.

England — Women’s Super League

FC Bayern Frauen have one player on loan to England’s WSL.

Janina Leitzig — Leicester City WFC

Janina Leitzig was loaned to Leicester City WFC this week and she has already made a great first impression as Leicester try to turn their season around. Leitzig made six saves on the way to a 3-0 shutout in her first appearance. This was Leicester’s first win of the season after ten games played. What a great start for Leitzig’s first start.

Leicester City WFC will host Manchester City in the Women’s League Cup on Wednesday travelling to London to face Tottenham.