Daily Schmankerl: Manchester United interested in Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller again?; Jerome Boateng back to Hamburger SV?; Chelsea could be done with Raheem Sterling already; Liverpool to let Naby Keita go?; Declan Rice to Arsenal?; and MORE!

What is this 2015? A Dutch coach at Manchester United is reportedly interested in Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller:

According to our information, the name of Thomas Müller is being mentioned at the moment on the Manchester United side . The German striker, emblematic figure of Bayern Munich , has only known Bayern Munich since the start of his career. At 33, he could be tempted by a new challenge, far from Bavaria. Under contract until June 2024, Müller will not be easy to dislodge, however. Very attached to Bayern, he dreams of an entire career under the same colors. But his reduction in playing time (8 games, 3 goals, 2 assists) could play...

It would seem extremely unlikely that Manchester United would have Müller on its agenda at the moment and despite the loss of his position at Bayern Munich, it would seem like a longshot that the 33-year-old would pick now as the time to ply his trade in England.

We can probably file this rumor under “almost definitely not”, but it does bring up an interesting point about how willing Müller might be playing caddy to Jamal Musiala at this point of his career.

Former Bayern Munich center-back Jerome Boateng did not a rule out a return to one of his former clubs:

Jerome Boateng has fueled speculation about a return to his former club Hamburger SV. The former world champion had recently been linked with a comeback, which many fans on social media rated positively. “I noticed that many fans would like me to return to HSV. I’m very happy about that and I can only say that I don’t rule anything out,” said Boateng to Sky. The 34-year-old is currently on the outside looking in for Olympique Lyon. He is fit again after an injury but hasn’t played a minute in his first four games since the beginning of the year. His contract in France expires in the summer and an extension is considered unlikely. The ex-national player let it be known that he is not thinking about the end of his career, but wants to attack again in top form in the summer. He has great memories of HSV, where he played between 2007 and 2010.

Bayern Munich is nearing its return to real action (non-friendlies) and there is plenty to yack about after the team broke its training camp in Doha.

With a tough test against RB Leipzig waiting next week, Bayern Munich had some things to work out at training camp and it seems like the team is settling into form. All of that combined with the general craziness surrounding the club leaves for a lot to be discussed.

Let’s take a look at what’s on tap for this week’s episode:

A look at the takeaways from Bayern Munich’s training camp in Doha, including the winners and losers.

Thomas Müller’s role on the squad moving forward...does he have one?

A loan for Lovro Zvonarek during the summer transfer window?

An update on Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper situation, including some doubt on whether or not Manuel Neuer can return to his top form.

Getting excited for the second half of the season.

Chelsea FC was ecstatic to bring in Raheem Sterling from Manchester City last summer, but is he already old news? Maybe:

Chelsea will listen to offers for Raheem Sterling after their astonishing Mykhaylo Mudryk ambush, sources have told Football Insider. The west London club’s owners have continued their astonishing recruitment drive under the Todd Boehly-led ownership and that is expected to continue this month with multiple more signings lined up in what could be a £250m+ spree. The stunning spree throws into doubt the futures of the forwards already at Stamford Bridge who have massively underperformed on the pitch this term. The England star signed a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months, but that will not stop the leadership letting him go. He has failed to make the impact expected at the London giants although he is far from alone in that regard.

In the past, Bayern Munich was rumored to have interest in Sterling. Would the Bavarians be intrigued at the prospect of adding he England international?

Liverpool FC might be ready to let Naby Keita go. The former RB Leipzig midfielder and Premier League club might be on the outs:

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is set to leave the club this summer, according to a fresh report. The Reds are in calamitous form - a 3-0 defeat to Brighton at the weekend was the latest in a season marked by poor performances. Indeed, Jurgen Klopp ranked the south coast defeat as probably the worst of his coaching career, which is some feat given Borussia Dortmund flirted with relegation during his final season there. Liverpool, who were last season’s Champions League finalists, are now languishing in ninth place, some 19 points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal. The club are in desperate need of a rebuild, with World Cup stars Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez having been linked with big-money moves to the Merseyside club in the past few months. However, several midfielders are also due to leave the club. The Reds have been reluctant to lose Keita for nothing in the summer and held talks with the player on an extension to his current deal. However such negotiations have reportedly failed to result in an agreement. Indeed, Liverpool reportedly wanted Keita to take a pay cut due to his poor injury record. The 27-year-old has only played 26 per cent of the league minutes available to him since joining the club. Losing Keita for free will come as a big financial loss for Liverpool considering Liverpool paid £52.75million for him from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018.

With only one week left to go before the Bundesliga restarts, Bayern Munich still don’t have a new keeper. The test game vs RB Salzburg ended in a 4-4 draw with the youngsters scoring upstaging the senior players by a wide margin. Fans and Julian Nagelsmann are worried about how the transfer window is shaping up, but there are also questions about the starting XI and tactics.

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel talk about the following:

Our impressions from the friendly.

Comments on Mathys Tel and Arijon Ibrahimovic, the two outstanding talents.

Crediting Hasan Salihamidzic for how Bayern’s youth system is functioning at the moment.

Why Bayern’s youth setup looks far better than Borussia Dortmund right now.

Which youth players deserve a callup to the first team?

INNN brings up the elephant in the room — Thomas Muller is being misused AGAIN.

A back-and-forth over Thomas Muller’s future role in the team, rotation, and lineups against PSG in the Champions League.

How Thomas Muller and Jamal Musiala can coexist in the lineup without conflict.

Moving onto Yann Sommer and the problem with the goalkeeper search.

A quick aside on the transfer and table weirdness in the EPL.

Ending the pod on a positive note.

Arsenal FC might be readying an offer to West Ham United’s Declan Rice:

Declan Rice is likely to leave West Ham United in the summer – according to “The Athletic”, among others, Arsenal FC is interested in the Hammers’ home-grown player. Rice has so far rejected three contract offers from West Ham and appears to be looking for a club that plays in the premier league. “I want to play in the Champions League 100 percent,” said the 24-year-old back in December. Those responsible for the current table-18. the Premier League are said to have already internally prepared for a departure.

There was a crazy rumor back in November that Bayern Munich was also interested in Rice, but the imminent arrival of Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig might have thwarted that idea.