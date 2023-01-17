Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich in better spirits since returning from vacation

Germany crashed out of the World Cup yet again in huge disappointment. Despite winning against Costa Rica and drawing Spain, they did not make it past the group stage. After their exit, Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich made some emotional remarks that he might fall into a bit of a depression after the tournament. Despite his words, it looks like Kimmich has his motivation back.

Joshua Kimmich on the World Cup: "After the (Costa Rica) game, my statements were of course emotional. We had big goals, but were eliminated early once again. It's very bitter because you don't have so many chances with the national team. The motivation to be back here is huge." pic.twitter.com/sBr4roNaeD — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 11, 2023

The Bayern Munich midfielder seems to be in good spirits after his vacation. He recalled his emotional statements and while he is still frustrated, he seems keen to get back.

Kimmich: “I didn’t necessarily ‘fall into a hole’ (after the World Cup). Unlike in 2018, I have kids so you naturally get busy in other things. We have big goals. The vacation was long - almost too long, I’m glad that things are finally getting started again” via @iMiaSanMia.

Will Germany re-claim their former glory? Kimmich is looking to achieve it all with the national team and can’t help but feel part of the blame since the timing of him joining the national team lines up with Germany’s international downfall.

It’s not your fault Joshua! Chin up.