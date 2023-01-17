 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich in better spirits since returning from vacation

Joshua Kimmich was worried about falling into a deep hole after the World Cup, but it looks like the midfielder is doing well.

By Jack Laushway
FC Bayern München Doha Training Camp - Day 5 Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Germany crashed out of the World Cup yet again in huge disappointment. Despite winning against Costa Rica and drawing Spain, they did not make it past the group stage. After their exit, Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich made some emotional remarks that he might fall into a bit of a depression after the tournament. Despite his words, it looks like Kimmich has his motivation back.

The Bayern Munich midfielder seems to be in good spirits after his vacation. He recalled his emotional statements and while he is still frustrated, he seems keen to get back.

Kimmich: “I didn’t necessarily ‘fall into a hole’ (after the World Cup). Unlike in 2018, I have kids so you naturally get busy in other things. We have big goals. The vacation was long - almost too long, I’m glad that things are finally getting started again” via @iMiaSanMia.

Will Germany re-claim their former glory? Kimmich is looking to achieve it all with the national team and can’t help but feel part of the blame since the timing of him joining the national team lines up with Germany’s international downfall.

It’s not your fault Joshua! Chin up.

