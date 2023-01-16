Training Update: Three key players return, but one is absent for Bayern Munich

According to information released on FCBayern.com, there were several returns to training for Bayern Munich — but one key absence.

Center-back Matthijs de Ligt, midfielder Leon Goretzka, and striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting all were present for the squad’s practice, but Leroy Sané was absent due to an illness:

Leroy Sané was on the scoresheet in last Friday’s 4-4 draw with Red Bull Salzburg but missed Monday’s training with a stomach bug. However, defender Matthijs de Ligt was able to complete parts of the 70-minute session after overcoming an ankle problem. And apart from the notable long-term absentees Sadio Mané, Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, Bouna Sarr and Noussair Mazraoui, every other player was present.

Things are progressing for Bayern Munich, but Sané’s situation will be one to monitor over the course of the week. With the re-start beginning on Friday against RB Leipzig, Sané could potentially still be battling the effects of the illness.

The Germany international is a key figure in the attack, but if he is not operating at 100%, Julian Nagelsmann has plenty of other options he can deploy.