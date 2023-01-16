Report: Bayern Munich and Gladbach to resume Yann Sommer talks today

According to Sky Sport’s Marlon Irlbacher Montpellier are now ready to sell Jonas Omlin to Borussia Mönchengladbach in the coming weeks, which should open Die Fohlen to allow Yann Sommer to leave for Bayern Munich:

#borussia: As reported: Gladbach and Bayern are again in concrete talks about Yann #Sommer. Montpellier is now ready to give up Omlin. Sommer can go if Bayern pays exactly the amount that Gladbach needs for Omlin. But: No deal yet.

Irlbacher’s colleague, Florian Plettenberg, followed up with more information and indicated that talks between Gladbach and Bayern Munich are set for today. It seems like things could happen quickly from this point forward:

News #Sommer: Been told that new talks between Bayern & Gladbach are scheduled for today. Gladbach bosses are considering Omlin’s situation now. Decisive stage has already started! @SkySportDE @SkySportDE

Could the “Sommer Transfer Saga” finally be nearing its end. Bayern Munich fans will surely be watching with bated breath.