Report: Bayern Munich eye Borussia Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel as a long-term Manuel Neuer replacement

It seems like Bayern Munich have a thing for Swiss keepers at the moment. With Manuel Neuer sidelined for the time being, the club have turned to Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer as the main alternative. However, Sommer is 33 and unlikely to be a long-term replacement for the 36-year-old Neuer. So, another Borussia may have to give up their keeper to make that happen.

Gregor Kobel is only 25 years old and plies his trade at Borussia Dortmund. His current contract runs until 2026. According to George Holzner of kicker, Kobel is being watched closely by the Bayern top brass, with any potential moves coming in 2024 at the earliest. That is when Manuel Neuer’s current contract is set to expire. In the meantime, Yann Sommer remains the top target for the club.

Would Kobel be a good choice? Right now he’s nowhere near Neuer’s level, but he is the best keeper BVB have had in a long time. Maybe in a few years, he could be the keeper that Bayern Munich need. Until then however, you can be sure that the bosses will explore their options in the transfer market. A year is a long time in footballing terms — who knows what might happen?