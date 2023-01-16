Report: Julian Nagelsmann fears for his job if Bayern Munich do not sign a keeper

Julian Nagelsmann is worried. Bayern Munich have a great squad and some lofty ambitions for this season, but all of that is in danger because of a skiing accident. With Manuel Neuer sidelined for the rest of the season, the coach now has to face the Qatari juggernaut that is Paris Saint-Germain without a proven goalkeeper. Progression in the Champions League lies at stake, and with it, maybe even 34-year-old’s job.

Per a report by Tz, Julian Nagelsmann sees the season’s goals in danger if Bayern do not sign a new keeper. Naturally, if said goals are not met, then it would be his job in danger. That’s always how it is at Bayern Munich — the coach gets the majority of the blame.

This was the source of his recent outburst in the media, where he almost begged the club to bring someone in. With the pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer still uncertain, and Alex Nubel currently determined to stay at Monaco, the club’s options are looking pretty slim. At least negotiations with Gladbach have restarted, so we can expect a resolution on that front in the coming few days.

As of right now, Nagelsmann still expects Sven Ulreich to be in goal against RB Leipzig. “But,” he added, “I don’t know what will still happen during the week.” (from Bild via @iMiaSanMia)

We’re halfway through the January transfer window and there is still no keeper in sight. Despite his public backing of Sven Ulreich, it’s telling that Nagelsmann sees the need for a new keeper as Bayern’s #1 priority at the moment. Forget Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe for a second (if you can), even the club’s targets in the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal could be in danger if something were to befall Sven in training.

This is far from an ideal situation for Bayern Munich, and we hope the club bosses rectify it ASAP.